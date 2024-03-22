Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada, leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, arrested in California after 4 years on the run

Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada, leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, was arrested in California after 4 years on the run. Also known as Lucky De Park View, he was arrested on March 7 by authorities in San Diego County. However, the information was not known until this week. He is expected to be presented before a federal judge in the coming days.

"One of FBI's Most Wanted Caught. Authorities say Fredy Ivan Jandres-Parada was a 'board of director' for MS-13, one of the most senior leaders in the violent gang. An indictment against Jandres-Parad was filed in December 2020 and was unsealed in January 2021," explained Court Watch who obtained the court documents.

Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada was wanted for his alleged involvement in directing MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico and El Salvador. He is among the most important leaders of MS-13 worldwide. Jandres-Parada has been charged with several terrorism offenses for his alleged role in numerous acts of violence against civilians, law enforcement and members of rival gangs, as well as for the distribution of drugs and for participating in extortion schemes around the world, as explained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service.

According to the Department of Justice, MS-13 was formed by Salvadoran immigrants who came to the United States to escape the crisis in their home country. In that sense, the department explained that some of its members were trained in guerrilla warfare and in the use of military weapons.

"The gang is well-organized and is heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises, being notorious for its use of violence to achieve its objectives. Fear and intimidation are used in extorting payments from any legitimate or illegitimate business owners for the right to conduct their business in MS-13 territory. MS-13 members have been involved in rapes and witness intimidation. In addition to local crimes, MS-13 is known to participate in numerous transnational crimes," the Department of Justice noted.