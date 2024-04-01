According to court documents, Jack Francis Lynch McGinn claimed that he had downloaded "at least a hundred files containing images or videos of underage children involved in sexually explicit conduct."

The son of former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn was arrested Friday for child pornography. Authorities arrested Jack Francis Lynch McGinn, 29, on the 8500 block of Dayton Avenue North at 9 a.m.

Specifically, the court documents state, Jack Francis Lynch McGinn is accused of having downloaded "at least a hundred files containing images or videos of underage children involved in sexually explicit conduct." Local station KIRO 7 reported that McGinn himself admitted to these charges. In addition, the document reveals, the mayor's son also assured the detectives who arrested him that "he has a cocaine addiction and goes on weekend benders which is when he typically views the child sex abuse material on his desktop."

Mike McGinn, mayor of Seattle from 2010 to 2013

The arrest occurred in a house belonging to his father, the former Democratic mayor of Seattle known for his woke policies and for being one of the first city councilors to introduce legislation to seriously undermine police work. However, Jack has been the resident of the house for years, since both his father and his wife moved to the east coast years after Mike McGinn, who served as mayor between 2010 and 2013, left office.

That house was the same one authorities later searched, The Post Millenial reports, receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the search of the home, authorities found multiple files on McGinn's computer. In them, the police reported, several minors were seen performing sexual acts.

Once these files were discovered, authorities arrested Jack McGinn, who was booked into the King County Jail on two counts of child exploitation. Days later, he was granted parole on $35,000 bail.