Published by Leandro Fleischer 24 de marzo, 2025

Iceland‘s Minister of Education and Children's Affairs Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir resigned from her post after it was revealed that she had a child with a minor 35 years ago.

Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir accepted the resignation on Sunday.

The case became known after a relative of the father of the child Thórsdóttir gave birth to asked to speak to Kirstrún Frostadóttir, the European country's prime minister.

The outgoing minister was 23 at the time of the baby's birth, while the father, Eirik Ásmundsson, was just 16.

Icelandic state broadcaster RÚV recently revealed that Thórsdóttir met the minor while working as a counselor in a church youth group when he was 15.

The media outlet added that the young man was a minor in a vulnerable situation who turned to the church as a refuge from problems at home.

It should be noted that in Iceland, the age of consent for sexual relations is 15, but an adult who has sex with a minor whom they teach, employ or tutor is deemed to have committed an offense and can face up to three years in prison.

Thórsdóttir defends herself



After the case came to light, the outgoing minister of education and children's affairs said in a statement that while she had a relationship with the minor, she indicated that she was not his direct counselor, but only a member of the group.

Thórsdóttir further argued that relationships between people of those ages were not unusual at the time, even if they were not desirable.

"I understand how this looks," the 58-year-old outgoing Icelandic official clarified. She added that it is very difficult to get an accurate picture of the facts "with the way news is published today."

She also pointed out that, despite the fact that she was older than him, the minor was more sexually experienced than she was and that he pursued her until she felt sorry for him.

The outgoing minister further claimed that her relationship with Ásmundsson lasted only a few weeks, but confirmed that he was present at the birth of her son.

According to reports, the young man was also involved in the boy's life during his first year.

However, the situation changed when Thórsdóttir met the man who would later become her husband. From then on, the teenager was only allowed to see his son for two hours a month at the home of the outgoing minister and her husband.

Ásmundsson also paid child support for 18 years. However, Thórsdóttir stated that he did not make a significant effort to see his son and that he was an irresponsible father who lost interest in her after she became pregnant.

The outgoing official will continue as a member of parliament representing the People's Party, which is part of the coalition government.