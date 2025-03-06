South Korean military plane mistakenly drops eight bombs, injuring civilians
The South Korean Air Force explained that it set up a response committee to investigate the accident and said it would take all necessary measures, including compensation for damages.
The South Korean Air Force reported Thursday that one of its fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, injuring civilians.
Officials explained in a statement obtained by AFP that eight general-purpose MK-82 bombs were dropped abnormally by an air force KF-16 aircraft, falling outside the designated drop zone.
The incident occurred at about 10H00 (01H00 GMT) in Pocheon, about 25 kilometers south of the fortified border with North Korea. According to a firefighters' statement, four people were seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries.
"We deeply regret the unintended release of the bombs, which resulted in civilian casualties, and wish those injured a swift recovery," the Air Force said in the statement.
It also said it had set up a response committee to investigate the accident and noted that it would take all necessary actions, including compensation for damages.
The Air Force said the military aircraft had been involved in a joint live-fire exercise with the U.S. military.
The South Korean fire agency said the bombs allegedly fell on a village during a joint South Korean-US exercise.
This resulted in casualties and property damage, with many residents displaced, it said. A church building and sections of two houses were damaged.