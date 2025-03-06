South Korean military plane mistakenly drops eight bombs, injuring civilians

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

The South Korean Air Force reported Thursday that one of its fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, injuring civilians.

Officials explained in a statement obtained by AFP that eight general-purpose MK-82 bombs were dropped abnormally by an air force KF-16 aircraft, falling outside the designated drop zone.

The incident occurred at about 10H00 (01H00 GMT) in Pocheon, about 25 kilometers south of the fortified border with North Korea. According to a firefighters' statement, four people were seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries.

"We deeply regret the unintended release of the bombs, which resulted in civilian casualties, and wish those injured a swift recovery," the Air Force said in the statement.

It also said it had set up a response committee to investigate the accident and noted that it would take all necessary actions, including compensation for damages.

The Air Force said the military aircraft had been involved in a joint live-fire exercise with the U.S. military.

The South Korean fire agency said the bombs allegedly fell on a village during a joint South Korean-US exercise.

This resulted in casualties and property damage, with many residents displaced, it said. A church building and sections of two houses were damaged.