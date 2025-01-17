Netanyahu's office officially announces an agreement to release hostages in Gaza

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónVirginia Martínez Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday that a "deal to free the hostages "had been concluded and convened a meeting of his Security Cabinet during the day to approve it.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal for the release of the hostages. The Prime Minister has directed that the Security Cabinet be convened later today (Friday)," the Israeli leader's office reported.

"The Government will be convened later in order to approve the deal. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the negotiating team and all those who assisted. The Prime Minister’s Office Authority for the Hostages and Missing has updated the families of the hostages." It further reported that Netanyahu ordered the hostages and missing persons coordinator to prepare to receive the hostages upon their return to Israel.

"The State of Israel is committed to achieving all of the objectives of the war including the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," the prime minister's office stated.

Although Qatar and the United States announced on Wednesday an agreement on a truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, Netanyahu's office had noted that the "final details" were still being finalized.

The news comes after U.S. officials announced that they were confident that the deal would be closed soon.

The announcement came after Israel's Prime Minister's Office reported that a vote in the Security Cabinet had been postponed due to Hamas's retraction of some of the terms of the treaty. As a result, the official approval of the cease-fire agreement with the terrorist group was temporarily in doubt.