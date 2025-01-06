Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 massacre, several anti-Israeli organizations are releasing personal information about the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who post photos of themselves on social media while on vacation or fighting in the Gaza Strip or in Lebanon.

In this manner, hostile organizations incite harassment, threats, and persecution of soldiers, as revealed in a report by Israel's Channel 12.

One such group is the Hind Rajab Foundation, which has raised concerns within the IDF and the Israeli Foreign Ministry by sending the identities of around 1,000 soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing them of "war crimes" and "genocide in Gaza."

Additionally, the organization is attempting to pressure authorities in various countries to arrest the soldiers when they enter their territory.

According to Channel 12, the tracking method involves cross-referencing data from the soldiers' Instagram, Telegram, or Facebook profiles, where they share posts about their vacations abroad and their involvement in anti-terrorist operations during the war.

Using this information, the Hind Rajab Foundation actively calls for the arrests of Israeli soldiers in other countries. Channel 12 reports that there have been instances where Israeli authorities urgently advised soldiers targeted by the organization to leave the countries where they were stationed. In some cases, dozens of soldiers were even advised against traveling abroad.

Brazil gives in to the Hind Rajab Foundation



Following a lawsuit filed by the Hind Rahab Foundation, Brazilian Justice recently ordered an investigation into an Israeli soldier who was vacationing in Brazil for alleged war crimes, according to AFP.

Islamist terrorism supporter Dyab Abou Jahjah founder of the Hind Rajab Foundation, welcomed the decision of the Brazilian judiciary and claimed that it was the first case in which a state signatory to the Rome Statute directly applied its provisions without recourse to the ICC.

The soldier managed to leave Brazil with the help of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Who are the people behind the Hind Rajab Foundation?

The Hind Rajab organization, which was established in September 2024 and is based in Belgium, is named after a 6-year-old girl who died in late January 2024 in the war in Gaza. The Palestinian authorities have accused Israel for the death of the minor, even though the Jewish State denies having been involved in the event.

As mentioned, the group was founded by Dyab Abou Jahjah, who was born in Lebanon 53 years ago, and his right-hand man Karim Hassoun, who was born in Belgium in 1979. Both live in the European country.

Meet Dyab About Jahjah, head of the Belgian “humanitarian” organization @HindRFoundation which is suing IDF soldiers in Brazil and Netherlands.



Fun fact: As revealed by @AmichaiChikli and @BolsonaroSP, he is affiliated with Hezbollah 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2uPrY6WOr8 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 6, 2025

Both Abu Jahjah and Hassoun have expressed their support for the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and are on the U.S. watch list for suspicions related to their links to terrorism.

Abou Jahjah is also banned from entering the United Kingdom and has faced investigations in Belgium for inciting unrest based on ethnic tensions, among other matters.

Channel 12 reported that Abou Jahjah even called the 9/11 attack "sweet revenge" and praised Palestinian terrorism, which he called "resistance," following an attack in which Israelis were killed.

Earlier, Abou Jahjah founded the Arab European League (AEL), which was later chaired by Hassoun. The group’s website shared an article from the New York Times (NYT) in 2003, in which the activist stated that he had joined Hezbollah and lied about a confrontation with the leaders of that terrorist group to obtain asylum in Belgium.

Moreover, in 2006, a day after the Second Lebanon War broke out between Israel and Hezbollah, Jahjah claimed that he was willing to travel to the Middle East to join the terrorist group in the fighting and die fighting the Israelis.

Following the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, in October 2024 by Israel, Abou Jahjah made a post on X praising the terrorist.

Who is Karim Hassoun?



A day after the October 7 massacre, Hassoun justified the brutal terrorist attack. Two months later, he claimed that Hamas should have kidnapped more Israelis.

In 2014, following the death of Samir Kuntar, the Hezbollah terrorist who murdered an Israeli family in 1979 in an alleged Israeli offensive in Syria, Karim Hassoun posted the Islamist's photo on his Facebook profile as a tribute.

In 2004, Hassoun carried a coffin wrapped in Islamic flags to the memorial of the Mechelen transit camp, established by the Nazis as a gathering point for Belgian Jews and Roma before they were transferred to concentration and extermination camps in Eastern Europe during the Holocaust.

Hassoun is currently a public activist in the town of Willebroek, Belgium. His inclusion as his party's candidate for the City Council was one of the main obstacles to forming a local coalition, as members of opposing parties do not want to establish an alliance with him.