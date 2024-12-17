Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

A U.S.-based Syrian human rights organization claimed that huge communal graves were discovered 15 miles north of Damascus, capital of Syria, with at least 100,000 bodies, U.S. media ABC reported.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force claimed that three large and two small mass graves were found.

These findings reflect the brutality of the Bashar al-Assad regime, recently overthrown by jihadist rebels led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

This comes as jihadist rebels, rescue groups and non-governmental organizations continue to try to find mass graves where people who have been missing since 2011, the year the Syrian civil war began, could be buried.

According to the Syrian Emergency Task Force, in the city of Al-Qutayfah, a grave was discovered between 19 and 22 feet deep, between 9 and 13 feet wide and with a total length of between 164 and 492 feet, where a large number of people were buried.

A group of people search for human remains in a suspected mass grave near DamascusAris Messinis / AFP.

Bodies of women, children and elderly people tortured to death were found

The organization added that, according to statements made by gravediggers in the area, between 2012 to 2018 trucks would you back and forth to the site twice a week with 150 bodies at a time.

The mass graves also contained bodies of women, children and elderly people who were tortured to death by members of the Assad regime.

One of the members of the Syrian organization stated that one of the drivers of an excavator said that intelligence officers of the regime forced the workers to use machines to level and compact the bodies so that they would fit and be easier to bury before digging the next grave.

More than 20 corpses were found in a mass grave in southern Syria

In addition, more than 20 bodies were reportedly found in a mass grave in Daraa in southern Syria on Monday.

Human remains found in a mass grave in southern Syria.Sam Hariri / AFP.

The news agency AFP published images of men digging and pulling bones out of the ground.

According to information from the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), there are some 150,000 people missing in Syria.