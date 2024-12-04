Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

"It's the largest seizure ever made of fentanyl pills, we're talking about more than 20 million doses," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Wednesday, the result of a joint operation by security forces against the Sinaloa Cartel.

Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuchk announced the blow to the cartel on Tuesday from the state of Sinaloa: "More than a ton of fentanyl pills, two men were detained and firearms were secured."

The area is experiencing a spike in violence due to an internal feud between the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, known as "Los Chapitos," and those who remain loyal to cartel founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and his son, known as "La Mayiza." The split came after Los Chapitos apparently betrayed El Mayo by handing him over to U.S. authorities.

Government sources told Infobae Mexico that the two arrested during the operation belong to the Beltran Leyva criminal cell and that the cargo belonged to alias Chapo Isidro, real name Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, loyal to Los Chapitos.