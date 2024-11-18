Israel killed Hezbollah media chief Mohamad Afif

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah announced the death of "the great media leader [...] Hajj Mohamad Afif al-Nabulsi, responsible for media relations" in an Israeli bombing in Lebanon.

Israel's military confirmed this information, a new achievement in its campaign against Hezbollah's leadership that includes the elimination of its chief Hassan Nasrallah in late September and, just days later, of his likely replacement Hashem Safieddine.

"Messages broadcasted by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological terror operations against the Israeli public," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained.

He was described as Hezbollah's propaganda chief, serving as its "orchestrator and communicator," according to Israeli authorities. He joined the terrorist group in the 1980s and worked under the direct orders of its senior commanders.

The chief propagandist of the jihadist organization was killed in an attack on the headquarters of the Syrian Baath Party in Beirut, according to Israeli media outlet The Times of Israel.