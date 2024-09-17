China releases U.S. pastor held in jail for 18 years

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

This Monday, the U.S. State Department reported that David Lin, a 68-year-old American pastor, was released after spending more than 18 years in prison in China. Lin was arrested in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison on a contract fraud charge. However, according to activists, the real reason for his imprisonment was his work preaching the gospel in China.

Release efforts

Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman, stressed that Lin's release is the result of a prolonged effort by U.S. authorities, although he did not offer details on the possible release of other nationals. "We continue to push for the release of other wrongfully detained Americans," Miller said without specifying exact numbers.

Lin's activities and arrest

During the 1990s, David Lin traveled frequently to China to preach the gospel, according to the group China Aid. Lin applied for a license from the Chinese government to carry out his Christian ministry, but it is likely that he was not granted permission. In 2006, he was detained while attending a church not recognized by Chinese authorities.

In 2009, Lin was arrested on suspicion of contract fraud. After a judicial review, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the Dui Hua Foundation, the charge of contract fraud is often used against religious leaders operating outside of official state churches. The Religious Freedom Commission reports that leaders of unauthorized churches in China often face intimidation, harassment, arrests and harsh sentences.

Church regulations in China

In China, all Christian churches must swear loyalty to the Communist Party and register with the regime. Any unregistered congregation is considered an underground church, and its activities are illegal in the country. Beijing has cracked down on "illegal preaching," and these efforts have intensified over the past decade.