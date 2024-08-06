Hamas appoints Yahya Sinwar as successor to Ismail Haniyeh
The new leader was one of the planners of the attacks perpetrated by the terrorist group against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
The terrorist group Hamas appointed a Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader following the death of Ismail Haniyeh.
The appointment of Sinwar, who was one of the main planners of the Oct. 7 bombings, was announced by the terrorist group, as reported by AFP: "Hamas announces the appointment of leader Yahya Sinwar as leader of the political committee."
Haniyeh was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a bombing on his residence located in Tehran, Iran, on July 31.
His death was confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (IRGC) of Iran.