Hamas appoints Yahya Sinwar as successor to Ismail Haniyeh

6 de agosto, 2024

The terrorist group Hamas appointed a Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader following the death of Ismail Haniyeh.

The appointment of Sinwar, who was one of the main planners of the Oct. 7 bombings, was announced by the terrorist group, as reported by AFP: "Hamas announces the appointment of leader Yahya Sinwar as leader of the political committee."

Haniyeh was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a bombing on his residence located in Tehran, Iran, on July 31.

His death was confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (IRGC) of Iran.