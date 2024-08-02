Shock in India after a dying American woman was freed after weeks of being tied to a tree

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

An American woman was freed in India after spending more than a month tied to a tree. The 50-year-old woman was in delicate and serious condition and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was Lalita Kayi Kumar, as identified by Sky News. At the time of her release, she was totally emaciated and could hardly utter a word. She was found by locals in the district of Sindhuburg, about 300 miles south of Mumbai.

According to Sky News, once at a medical center, the woman managed to write on a piece of paper that she was tied to a tree by her husband and left to die in the forest. Lalita Kayi Kumar's health condition was so severe that she had to be put under intravenous treatment to eat. Her jaw was locked and she was unable to drink water or ingest food.

Kumar was found after a shepherd heard her cries for help and alerted police, according to Sky. Indian media claimed that local police opened an investigation against Kumar's husband for attempted murder.

Police said the woman was born in the United States but had been living in India for 10 years and that her visa had expired. According to Sky, the woman suffers from psychiatric problems.