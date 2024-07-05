Ukraine denies an interview with Tucker Carlson: "President Zelensky has a completely different agenda"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T02:22:36.000Z"}

This Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's staff denied that the president had agreed to have an interview with the famous American host Tucker Carlson.

Presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov denied claims made by Carlson last Wednesday night, in which he announced on social media that he was close to securing an interview with Zelensky.

"The President of Ukraine has a completely different agenda, and Tucker Carlson is not on it," Nykyforov said.

Tucker Carlson's claims

Tucker Carlson, who hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News until his departure from the network in 2023, recently claimed on his X account that, after two years of working to obtain an interview with the Ukrainian president, he was finally close to getting to talk with Zelensky.

Carlson, widely known for his critical commentary on U.S. policy and the conflict in Ukraine, already managed to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that he would be able to interview the other side of the conflict to give his audience an alternative perspective on the war.

"The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world. Coming soon we hope," the former Fox News host said.

Zelensky's refusal to be interviewed by Carlson comes at a critical time for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian encroachment since 2022. Carlson's stance on the conflict has often been aligned with the Kremlin's views, leading Ukraine to be wary of an interview with him.