India: At least 27 killed in stampede during religious celebration

Image of emergency services helping the injured after the stampede that took place in India on July 2, 2024.YouTube: The Indian Express)

Published by AFP

At least 27 people were crushed to death by the crowd during a religious celebration in northern India, a medical services official said Tuesday.

"We have 27 bodies so far ... and bodies continue to arrive," Ram Mohan Tiwari, a senior medical services official in the state of Uttar Pradesh, told AFP.

A large crowd had gathered to celebrate the Hindu deity Shiva in the town of Hathras, about 87 miles southeast of New Delhi.

According to Umesh Kumar Tripathi, a medical officer, the dead include 25 women and two men.

"Many injured have also been admitted," he told reporters. "The main reason is a stampede during a religious event."

Fatal accidents are common at major religious celebrations in India.

In 2016, at least 112 people were killed by an explosion caused by fireworks at a temple where the Hindu New Year was being celebrated in the state of Kerala.

