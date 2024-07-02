Israel destroys Palestinian Islamic Jihad's largest long-range rocket production site in Gaza

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4min ago

This Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the destruction of the largest Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) long-range rocket production site in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement published by Fox News Digital, the Israeli army conducted a complex military operation in Tel al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah that required precise drone and missile strikes to eliminate a long-range projectile and rocket parts manufacturing site.

"During the operation, Commandos and Yahalom special operations forces operated simultaneously above and below ground to eliminate terrorists with drones and precise missiles," the IDF reported.

Result of the destruction of the rocket site

The IDF estimates that the site had been producing "hundreds" of rockets in recent years, so the destruction of this center represents a significant blow to the ability of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to carry out future rocket attacks against Israel.

Conflict in Gaza

The operation in Tel al-Sultan comes amid intensified fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorist groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas. Earlier Monday, terrorists launched a significant offensive against southern Israel, firing 20 rockets from Khan Younis. The Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the rockets, although some hit southern Israel without causing damage or resulting in casualties.

IDF discoveries

In recent months, Israeli forces have conducted several operations in central Gaza, making significant gains against insurgent activities. During these operations, approximately 100 terrorists were neutralized, eliminating a significant security threat to the region.

The IDF claims to have also succeeded in destroying more than a hundred structures used for terrorist purposes. These included weapons stores, observation posts, launching pits and underground tunnel routes. In addition, a kilometer-long tunnel was discovered, equipped with branches that allowed terrorists to move covertly between different points underground. This tunnel represented a key infrastructure for the terrorists' clandestine activities.

In one of the targeted areas, Israeli forces found a mosque rigged with explosives that was being used as a hideout by the terrorists. The operation not only neutralized a significant threat, but also underscores the complexity and danger of operations in Gaza.