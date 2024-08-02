Messi, Bellingham, Rodri, Vini? Predicting the Ballon d'Or TEST TEST

Published by w8BjJhbJEhNh Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

Of course, it's unlikely that either of them wins it this year. With Ronaldo, who scored zero goals at the Euros despite starting every match for Portugal, there's no chance. With Messi, there's a tiny chance. The award is now voted on by a pool of 100 journalists representing the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings. They're given a shortlist of 30 players by France Football and then asked to rank their top five: No. 1 gets six points, No. 2 gets four, No. 3 gets three, No. 4 gets two, and No. 5 gets one. Add up all the points, and the guy with the most is the winner.