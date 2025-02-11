U.S. refuses to sign the Paris Summit declaration on AI

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

JD Vance shook hands, drank wine, shared a table with Emmanuel Macron. But he did not go to Paris in peace. Taking the stage at the Paris Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) this Tuesday, the vice president was both combative and open to dialogue, critical of regulations, yet optimistic about economic opportunities.

"I'm not here to talk about AI safety, I'm here to talk about AI opportunities," he declared in his international debut. In addition to the United States, France and India (co-organizer), aound 100 nations participated in the six-day dialogue, along with industry business leaders such as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

As is often the case at such events, the closing featured a declaration approved by the participants. The number of signatures gathered largely determines its success or failure. However, one crucial element was missing—among the 61 firms that signed, not a single one was from the United States.

The Trump administration had previously expressed dissatisfaction with certain drafts, rejecting phrases like "Making AI sustainable for people and the planet," as reported by Politico—words that ultimately made it into the final text.

The statement included several points that could have sparked controversy: it pledged to promote "inclusive" technology and called for the creation of an observatory to monitor AI's energy impact. Notably, among the signatories was China.

Warnings to the Communist Party and "European friends"

JD Vance repeatedly alluded to the Chinese government without naming it, first citing reports that some foreign leaders plan to "tighten the screws" on U.S. companies. He warned that the White House will not allow it.

He urged U.S. allies to avoid engaging with authoritarian regimes, warning, "It never pays off in the long term." Striking technology deals with them, he cautioned, means "chaining your nation to an authoritarian master." As an example, he named two common Chinese exports: video surveillance cameras known as CCTVand 5G technology equipment. These products, he argued, are made artificially cheap through state subsidies, allowing foreign infiltration under the guise of affordability.

He also had a few messages for his "European friends." Emphasizing his optimism about AI, he urged them not to stifle its development with excessive regulations. He didn’t shy away from specifics, openly criticizing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by name and acronym, which regulates data processing within the EU.

He donounced "massive regulations" on "so-called disinformation," arguing they resembled "authoritarian censorship" rather than a pursuit of truth. He also criticized countries for "deindustrializing" their economies, specifically, replacing traditional energy sources like oil or coal with renewable alternatives, such as wind or solar. Given the high energy demands of AI processors, he stressed the need for reliable power sources.

Despite his criticisms, he assured that Washington was open to collaboration with its allies—while still asserting its position as the global "gold standard." He emphasized that the U.S. boasts the best systems and the "best-trained workforce in the world."

Europe and India raise their hands



The summit took place amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, fueled by reciprocal tariff impositions. A key point of contention is the ongoing AI race, with the recent launch of China's DeepSeek setting off alarms across the industry and among U.S. officials.

"We oppose drawing ideological lines and oppose overstretching national security concepts and politicizing economic and trade issues," Chinese foreign spokesman Guo Jiakun said Monday in what seemed to be a message directed at the United States. "China is embracing the AI transformation."

India and Europe organized this week's event with the goal of increasing their global influence. To further that effort, an upcoming summit in India soil was announced Tuesday, though the date and agenda remained undisclosed.