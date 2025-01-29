Trump Administration to revoke visas for foreign students sympathetic to Hamas

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Former President Donald Trump announced the signing of an executive order to curb antisemitism in the United States, with measures that seek to strengthen the security of the Jewish community and punish acts of violence and harassment in universities and other public spaces.

Actions against antisemitism

According to a White House official, the order will instruct the Justice Department to take "immediate action" against crimes such as arson, vandalism and assaults directed at the Jewish community. It will also require federal agencies to use all their resources to confront what Trump called an "explosion of antisemitism" in the country in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump reinforced this message in an official fact sheet, assuring that he will take firm action against foreign residents involved in pro-Palestinian protests who engage in illegal acts. He warned that he will cancel the student visas of "all Hamas sympathizers" and proceed with the deportation of those who joined the "pro-jihadist" protests.

Repercussions in universities

Since the start of the conflict in Gaza, there have been numerous protests on US college campuses. The Trump Administration claims that some of these movements have resulted in harassment of Jewish students, acts of vandalism and even assaults on synagogues. As such, the executive order is directing government agency leaders to come up with new strategies within 60 days to combat antisemitism, including tougher penalties for foreigners involved in illegal activities.

Background and immigration policy During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to strengthen immigration measures to prevent the entry and stay of foreigners linked to activities that undermine the security of the country. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order expanding the government's powers to deny visas on ideological grounds and to proceed with the expulsion of foreign residents involved in protests supporting extremist groups.

With this new order, Trump would consolidate his commitment to the protection of the American Jewish community and the strengthening of security in universities and public spaces, ensuring that his Administration will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or the presence of individuals who represent a threat to the country.