Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

"Lack of consensus." That's how Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya explained the cancellation of a Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit that was meant to urgently address Donald Trump's immigration policy.

The meeting had been requested by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, after announcing that his country would not accept U.S. deportation flights. The crisis sparked by those statements on Saturday was resolved hours later, when the White House announced on Sunday night that the two countries had reached an agreement.

During the brief diplomatic conflict, Petro requested that the Honduran government, which holds the pro tempore presidency of the 33-country organization, convene an extraordinary meeting of heads of state. Xiomara Castro agreed and set the meeting for Thursday, the 30th, in the morning.

Although the President did not go into details about the internal dissensions, her CELAC team accused some of the "member countries" of prioritizing "other principles and interests different from those of the unity of the Latin American and Caribbean region as a community."

Leftist President Petro had promised to attend the meeting in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran city where it was set to take place. His country will assume the temporary presidency of the organization for the first time in its history.

The canceled meeting would have coincided with Marco Rubio's first trip as Secretary of State, during which he selected several countries in the region for his tour. He will visit Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.