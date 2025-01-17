Trump’s transition team calls for the resignation of 3 career Department of State officials

Donald Trump and his next secretary of state, Marco Rubio AFP / Ryan M. Kelly

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team reportedly has asked for the resignations of three senior career Department of State diplomats.

According to a report by Reuters, President Trump's team requested the resignations of Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz. These well-known officials at the Department of State who have worked for Republican and Democratic administrations and are responsible for overseeing the staffing and internal coordination of the country's top foreign policy agency.

The move raised concerns among career diplomats at the Department of State, who think a potential housecleaning at the agency could be looming.

"There's a little bit of a concern that this might be setting the stage for something worse," one U.S. official told Reuters.

Typically, diplomats do not resign when a president leaves office, something that does happen with political posts within the Department of State.

A spokesman for Trump's transition team sent a statement to Reuters regarding the news.

"It is entirely appropriate for the transition to seek officials who share President Trump's vision for putting our nation and America's working men and women first. We have a lot of failures to fix and that requires a committed team focused on the same goals."