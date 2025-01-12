Trump makes new cabinet appointments less than 10 days before his inauguration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de enero, 2025

Less than 10 days before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump made a series of key announcements about the deputies who will fill prominent positions in his cabinet. The appointments were released in posts via his Truth Social account on Saturday.

Steven Bradbury as deputy secretary of transportation

Trump began the announcements by appointing Steven Bradbury as the undersecretary of Transportation. Bradbury, who served as the Department of Transportation's general counsel during Trump's first term and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will play a key role in the incoming administration's transportation and infrastructure agenda.

"He helped rebuild our crumbling Infrastructure, and cut regulations that were killing jobs and our incredible Small Businesses (...) Steven will work with our fantastic Secretary of Transportation Nominee, Sean Duffy, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," the president-elect noted.

Katharine MacGregor to the Department of the Interior

Katharine MacGregor, NextEra Energy's vice president of environmental services, was nominated as the next undersecretary of the Interior. MacGregor, who previously held the post during Trump's first term, has been a key advocate for domestic energy policy.

"She helped us in our quest to make our Nation Energy DOMINANT, and was also an integral part of the team that produced our Historic 'Salute to America' at the National Mall," Trump added.

James P. Danly to the Department of Energy

Trump also announced the appointment of James P. Danly as deputy secretary of Energy. Danly, a retired Army officer and former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) chairman will be a key figure in managing the nation's energy policies.

Casey B. Mulligan as senior defense advisor for small business

In the small business arena, Trump named economist Casey B. Mulligan, a professor at the University of Chicago, as senior defense adviser to the nation's Small Business Administration. Mulligan, who had previously served in Trump's first term, will focus on reducing regulations that affect small businesses.

"Casey is a fantastic economist. He helped craft the Economic policies that gave us the best Economy in American History," Trump stated.

Paul R. Lawrence to the Department of Veterans Affairs

Trump also announced the appointment of Paul R. Lawrence as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs (VA). Lawrence, who was instrumental in modernizing the GI Bill and reducing backlogged claims at the VA, will work alongside Doug Collins, the future VA secretary, to continue to improve veterans' well-being.

"Paul was a great VA Under Secretary of Benefits in my First Term (...) Paul helped us drive the claims backlog to its LOWEST LEVEL in VA History."

David Fotouhi for Environmental Protection Agency

Finally, Trump named David Fotouhi deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Fotouhi, who played a major role at the EPA during Trump's first term, will return to the position to work with Lee Zeldin, the agency's next administrator.