Chuck Schumer endorses Ben Wikler as DNC chairman

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, to be the next leader of the Democratic National Committee. Schumer made the announcement with a message posted on social media.

Schumer highlighted Wikler's career and argued that he is a leader who knows how to win. He further described him as a sharp communicator and able to reach all segments of the Democratic Party.

Likewise, the veteran Democratic leader maintained that the moment the Blue Party is going through, after the electoral defeat to Donald Trump, should be seen as a challenge and, in his opinion, is an opportunity to listen to Americans.

"I have said since the day after the election that Democrats should view this moment as a challenge. We must listen to the American people, learn from the results, and move forward stronger," Schumer wrote on his X account.

"Since becoming the state party chair in 2019, Ben Wikler has led Wisconsin Democrats to victory after victory, up and down the ballot. I am confident he will bring that same record of success to the DNC," Schumer highlighted.

Also in the race, to be held Feb. 1, are Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, former Maryland Senate candidate Robert Houton , former Homeland Security official Nate Snyder and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.