As they await RFK Jr.'s confirmation to health secretary, senators launch the 'Make America Healthy Again' caucus

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Robert Kennedy Jr. has not yet been confirmed as health secretary, but Republican senators already await him with open arms. In the same week that Donald Trump's nominee began setting up meetings on Capitol Hill to pave the way for his nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a group of GOP senators created a legislative caucus they dubbed 'Make America Healthy Again.'

To be confirmed as health secretary, he needs a simple majority in the Senate, of 51 senators or 50, adding the tie-breaking vote of JD Vance as vice president. With this in mind, on Monday Kennedy began meeting with key senators, including Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Rick Scott (R-FL).

In this context, a group of five Republican senators announced the creation of a legislative caucus to work especially on RFK Jr.'s agenda. Its members are Roger Marshall (R-KA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rick Scott himself.

The group's goal is to help Kennedy implement his agenda by encouraging state and local governments to do the same.

In turn, and as reported by Politico, its goals include "promoting food and non-pharmaceutical interventions and encouraging agricultural practices that improve the nutritional value of food, as well as stepping up efforts to research, prevent and treat chronic diseases."

"RFK Jr. is the right man to ensure that our food is safe"

Most of its members already met with Kennedy behind closed doors and the reaction was very favorable to Trump's nominee.

"Finally, we're going to have an HHS Secretary that wakes up every day and says, 'How do we keep everybody healthy in this country?'" Senator Scott noted after his meeting with Kennedy on Capitol Hill.

Tuberville also hosted RFK Jr. in his office, where they discussed "harmful chemicals in the U.S. food industry" and "how the Trump administration plans to make America healthy again."

"It was a pleasure to meet with RFK Jr. this afternoon. Our meeting reaffirmed what I already knew: RFK Jr. Is the right man to make sure our food is safe, bring transparency to vaccines and health care, and Make America Healthy Again," the Alabama senator said in a recently released statement.