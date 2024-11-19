Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Eric Hovde recognized defeat in the Wisconsin Senate election. Nearly two weeks after the election, the Republican candidate conceded the race before the Democratic incumbent, Tammy Baldwin, claiming the results were "disappointing" for his campaign.

The banker tried unsuccessfully to unseat Baldwin from a seat not held by a Republican since 1957 when then-Sen. Joseph McCarthy died.

"The results from election night were disappointing, particularly in light of the last-minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4 a.m. flipping the outcome," Hovde said in a video posted to his X account Monday afternoon.

"I have heard from numerous supporters urging me to challenge the election results. However, without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, a request for a recount would serve no purpose, because you will just be recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity. As a result, and my desire to not add to political strife through a contentious recount, I’ve decided to concede the election," he added.

Baldwin defeated the Republican by a narrow margin of 0.9 points, the same as saying 30,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million. With 99% of the votes counted, the Democrat obtained 49.4% against Hovde's 48.5%.

Hovde previously questioned the outcome of the election

Hovde recently posted a video on his social media where he assured that he would evaluate all options before conceding the race. He was particularly bewildered by the ballots that came in in the wee hours of the morning, thus giving the Democrat the edge.

"Like many of my supporters, I was shocked by what unfolded on election night. At 1 a.m., I was receiving calls of congratulations, and based on the models, it appeared I would win the Senate race. Then, at 4 a.m., Milwaukee reported approximately 108,000 absentee ballots, with Sen. Baldwin receiving nearly 90 percent of those ballots," he said at the time.

Hovde for Governor?

Wisconsin will hold gubernatorial elections in 2026, and some state Republicans are already positioning Hovde as the favorite candidate to win the Republican nomination. His name recognition increased statewide after the Senate race, and his results, up four points over the 2018 Republican nominee, would put him in a good position should he want the job.

On the Democratic side is incumbent Governor Tony Evers, who could seek a third consecutive term but has yet to decide. He is currently 73 years old and would finish a hypothetical third term at 79.

Mandela Barnes, Josh Kaul, Sarah Godlewski, David Crowley and Cavalier Johnson are among the names that would look fondly at the governorship should Evers opt not to run.