Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey turns her back on the anti-Trump movement

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The launch of the Governors Safeguarding Democracy (GSD) Democratic alliance, pushed by Illinois and Colorado Governors J.B. Pritzker and Jared Polis to "protect" the country from the direction it will go with Donald Trump in the White House, has suffered its first major rejection.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey objected to joining the GSD, according to a report by The Boston Globe. Her office communicated that she would not be part of that "resistance" against the president-elect, though it did not provide reasons.

Pritzker and Polis define GSD as a "non-partisan alliance of governors working together to defend and strengthen American democracy."

"Proud to launch [Governors Safeguarding Democracy], an alliance of governors working to fortify and uphold essential Constitutional rights nationwide. GSD will serve as a powerful force in state-level efforts to make sure our democracy thrives for generations to come," wrote Polis on social media.

Pritzker was more defiant: "I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: No attempts to restrict the freedoms and opportunities of Illinoisans will be tolerated. I’ve defended the rights of Illinoisans for the last 6 years, and I will continue to do so in Trump’s second term."

Despite coming into being just a few days ago, the alliance lacks transparency. Neither Pritzker nor Polis have put names and faces to the governors who have joined the GSD, if any more have joined. What has been made clear is that Healey will not be a part of it.

Democratic showdown for opposition leadership

Before Pritzker and Polis launched the GSD, as if they were the vanguard of the opposition, their California counterpart, Gavin Newsom, ran to lead the anti-Trump movement.

On Nov. 8, Newsom convened an emergency session of the California Legislature to "protect the values" of the state. "California is ready to fight," he noted.