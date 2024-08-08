New York: Nassau County prepares to ban masks after waves of anti-Israel vandalism

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

Hiding your identity in public spaces may no longer be legal in New York's Nassau County. Local governors passed a law making it a crime to wear face masks on the street, punishable by fines of up to $1,000. This controversial measure is proposed just a few miles from the Big Apple, epicenter of the latest demonstrations against Israel.

Demonstrations and the crimes committed on the fringes of these are, according to the lawmakers of this rule, right at the heart of the reasons behind the law. It was introduced in response to "anti-Semitic incidents, often perpetrated by masked individuals" in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, local lawmaker Howard Kopel said, in remarks reported by ABC.

Masked vandals

"This legislature finds that masks and facial coverings that are not worn for health and safety concerns or for religious or celebratory purposes are often used as a predicate to harassing, menacing, or criminal behavior," according to the bill.

The local bill has the support of 12 of the Republican legislators in Nassau County. The seven elected Democrats are against it. It will pass through the office of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the next few days.

#VIDEO | Montreal, Canadá: Durante la manifestación del 1ro de Mayo, algunos activistas de extrema izquierda realizan destrozos en locales comerciales y propiedad privada.



Video: @andystandreTVA pic.twitter.com/Saq4EugpAc — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 2, 2024

Blakeman is expected to sign the rule and it will be put into practice. The county leader already expressed support for the bill. "Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their faces in a way that conceals their identity when they are in public."

Democrats and progressives against it

Along with Democrats, one civil organization opposes the rule. The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) issued a statement in which they strongly reject the implementation of this rule, which they consider a misuse of local prerogatives, for political purposes.

"Nassau County's ban on masks is a dangerous abuse of the law to score political points and target protesters," Susan Gottehrer, regional director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement, adding: "Outlawing anonymous protests chills political action and lends itself to selective enforcement, leading to 'doxxing,' surveillance and retaliation against protesters."

Gottehrer has gone so far as to incite fear of covid to criticize the Republican measure. The NYCLU director claims that preventing the use of masks poses a health hazard to people in Nassau County and across the country. She did this despite assurances from supporters of the law that if there are medical reasons, wearing masks will not be a misdemeanor.