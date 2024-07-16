Ramaswamy aspires to fill Vance's Senate seat

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T17:40:38.000Z"}

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former GOP primary candidate, publicly announced his interest in running for the seat that would be vacated by J.D. Vance in the Senate should the Trump-Vance ticket win the election and assume the presidency.

"I would strongly consider it if I were asked to serve," Ramaswamy said, in an interview on NBC, as reported by The Hill.

However, he said he will talk to Trump to see how he can help and did not close the door on other options that might be open to him. "But I would also want to have a serious conversation with President Trump about the other ways I could have an impact on the country. My top passion is taking on the regulatory state."

He will also need to have a conversation with Mike DeWine. The Ohio governor will have to appoint a new senator should Vance vacate his seat. "I have not discussed this with Gov. DeWine but, you know, I look forward to evaluating what the future holds in store. I would strongly consider it if asked. ... But I think there are a lot of other ways to serve this country. And you know, this isn’t about what comes after victory. It is about what our path to victory is in November."

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati in 1985 and continues to reside in the state of Ohio.