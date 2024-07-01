Bannon began his four months in prison: 'This is what it takes to stand up to tyranny'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4min ago

Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump during his first months in the White House, turned himself in at Danbury federal prison to serve his four months behind bars. The also political strategist was convicted of contempt after failing to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Prior to turning himself in, Bannon took to a podium in front of some supporters who accompanied him to condemn the Biden administration and particularly the Justice Department, led by Merrick Garland.

"I have a First Amendment right. I have first a First Amendment right to have my voice heard. And my voice is going to be heard every day, and more importantly, their voices are going to be heard," he said, joined by Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

"I am proud to go to prison. And this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. This way, it takes a stand up to the Garland corrupt criminal DOJ. This is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi. This is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden. I’m proud to do it," Bannon added.

The political strategist thus became the second former Trump adviser to go to prison for contempt after Peter Navarro, who did the same at the beginning of 2024 for the same cause: refusing the subpoena of the House committee that investigated what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of the former president invaded the Capitol.

"You don’t need my voice. We’re a populist movement. We’re a populist movement. When I say, ‘Next man up,’ it’s not just our other hosts. It’s just not congressmen [Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)] and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and all the people that support the show. It’s all these people," he added.

Bannon previously attempted to delay serving the sentence, but his request was rejected by both lower courts and the Supreme Court.

Given the length of the sentence, four months, he will remain in prison until five days before the presidential elections that for now will pit Donald Trump and Joe Biden against each other.

The Republican was very active in the weeks leading up to his prison sentence. He continued with his podcast routinely and even promised that he was going to be more powerful while behind bars.

Finally, and as for his new residence for the next four months, Danbury is a low-security facility located in the state of Connecticut, housing about 1,200 male and female inmates.

It houses a majority of white-collar offenders, although there are also convicts for violent crimes and sex offenses. As for inmate facilities, they have access to email and hundreds of phone minutes per month, though with no option to add more.