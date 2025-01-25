24 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump and Javier Milei have made history at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The two presidents, although each with their particularities, have sent a unified message: a revolution of common sense has begun and around the world great figures have been elected by the people to battle to the globalist billionaires and put a stop to their woke agenda.

The speeches of these two leaders were so powerful not only because they were given from the very premises of one of the organizations that has most often promoted globalist ideas, but also because they are absolutely true. Trump and Milei are speaking radical truths without fear of being judged, moreover, as the Argentinean president mentioned, they are speaking from a position of victory, because we are indeed at the beginning of a new era.

A new era in which millions of people in different countries have realized the deception of the international left and have lost their fear to express their ideas. Both Trump and Milei began their speeches by reminding the audience of their winning position and how millions of people elected them to in order to be free from the leftist ideas that have wreaked havoc in economic and social areas.

Milei, as a good libertarian economist, dedicated part of his speech to talk about the goodness of capitalism, emphasized that "market failures" do not exist and that the government always worsens the situation in order to benefit politicians. Trump also touched on the subject, in his own way, highlighting that he will carry out historic tax cuts, regulation cuts and decreased government spending to bring prosperity to Americans.

Migration was also addressed by the two presidents. Milei said that migration went from being an issue that benefited countries with the arrival of people who contribute to the generation of wealth, to become a kind of "reverse colonization." Trump spoke of the measures he has taken in just a couple of days to curb the historic migration that the United States is experiencing, after an administration that has allowed the entry of millions of immigrants without necessary security checks. Opening the door to criminals who in fact harm mainly the immigrant community and minorities living in places with little security.

Gender ideology was also mentioned at Davos. Trump again reminded those present that his government only recognizes two sexes and that men's participation in women's sports is over. Milei even took advantage of the topic to make a brief explanation of what woke ideology is and to talk particularly about the dire consequences of gender ideology.

Each of the fundamental themes of the two speeches was a direct challenge to the columns of the new left. Each issue addressed by Mieli and Trump was a cry of honesty but also of triumph, showing some of the most powerful leaders of globalism that their time is over and that millions of people already understood the negative consequences of leftist ideas, and are tired and ready to react.

All these issues, just a few years ago, seemed impossible to mention in a place like Davos, but what was once considered madness has become part of normality. What was once said only in isolated places and behind closed doors is now being shouted quite naturally even at the Davos forum. Both Milei and Trump deserve a very special place in history for leading this awakening, but the focus should also be on the millions of people who for years suffered the consequences of leftist ideas, and some even fell into their grasp, and who today have understood that the path is freedom and the values that made our civilization great.

Millions of people who have been able to speak without fear, even when their families and friends criticized them; people who have turned off the television because they understood that they were not watching journalists but activists; and who decided to vote for the candidate whom the elites labeled as dangerous. The speeches of Milei and Trump are actually also the product of the individual effort and honesty of millions of people all over the West.