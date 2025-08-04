US officials haven’t seen evidence of genocide in Gaza, Trump says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 4 de agosto, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump was asked in a press gaggle in Allentown, Pa., on Sunday night whether U.S. officials, including Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, saw evidence of genocide in Gaza.

“I don’t think—and, look, they’re in a war there. Some horrible things happened on Oct. 7, as you know,” Trump said. “It was a horrible, horrible thing. One of the worst I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen a lot of bad things since I’m president in terms of wars.”

The Trump administration has not accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza previously.

