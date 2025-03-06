‘Israel was consulted on this matter,’ White House press secretary says of talks with Hamas

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. special envoy, who has reportedly been negotiating directly with Hamas, is empowered to talk to anyone, even meeting with terror organizations, the White House said on Wednesday.

“When it comes to the negotiations you’re referring to, first of all the special envoy who is engaged in these negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told Peter Doocy, the Fox News senior White House correspondent, during the White House press briefing. “Israel was consulted on this matter.”

Leavitt appeared to refer to Adam Boehler, the U.S. hostage envoy.

“Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is a good faith effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she told Doocy.

The reporter asked if the discussions were only about the hostages or other matters, such as U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

“These are ongoing talks and discussions,” Leavitt said. “I am not going to detail them here. There are American lives at stake.” The White House spokeswoman referred reporters to the U.S. State Department. “I am not going to get into those talks here at this podium,” she said. (JNS sought comment from the State Department.)

“Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated.

©️JNS