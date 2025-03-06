UN Security Council meets on Gaza aid, amid Israeli blockade

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

The United Nations Security Council held consultations in a closed session on Wednesday morning, as the global body has warned of an impending food shortage in the Gaza Strip.

Sigrid Kaag delivered what was expected to be her final briefing as the U.N. senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza—a position that the Security Council created via resolution in December 2023. It extended the reporting period once, but it is not expected to renew it again when it expires at the end of the month.

Kaag will continue in her more recent, interim appointment as U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.

The U.N. World Food Programme announced on Wednesday that it does not have enough food supplies in the Strip to keep public kitchens and bakeries open for two weeks. Prior U.N. assessments of food shortages in Gaza have repeatedly proven inaccurate.

Israel blocked entry of humanitarian goods into Gaza earlier this week, amid a dispute with Hamas about the ceasefire. (JNS sought comment from the Israeli mission to the United Nations.)

The United Nations is dealing with a massive financial shortfall. Just over two months into the new year, it has secured less than 4% of the $4 billion it says that it needs to meet “the most basic humanitarian needs” in Palestinian-controlled territories.

Jay Dharmadhikari, deputy French ambassador to the global body, delivered a statement for himself and the envoys from Denmark, Greece, Slovenia and the United Kingdom after Wednesday’s briefing.

The French diplomat called on Israel to lift the blockade and said that delivering aid to civilians is “non-negotiable. Parties must “find a way forward to the next phases of the ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal,” he said.

Dharmadhikari also condemned “Hamas’s ongoing retention and cruel treatment of the hostages” and reiterated a call for their release.

“We are clear that any plan must have no role for Hamas, must ensure Israel’s security, does not displace Palestinians from Gaza” and “should support” the unity of Gaza and Judea and Samaria under the Palestinian Authority, he said.

