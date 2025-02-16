IAF kills Hezbollah drone force commander

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

An Israeli Air Force strike in Southern Lebanon on Saturday night killed Hezbollah operative Abbas Ahmad Hamoud, who was responsible for overseeing the Iranian-backed terror group’s aerial force.

Hamoud was targeted after repeatedly violating the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, including by launching UAVs toward Israeli territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to establish itself, which is contrary to the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon," added the statement.

During the war, Hezbollah’s aerial forces, known as Unit 127, repeatedly fired explosives-laden drones into Israel. Overnight Thursday, IAF fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley after the Iranian-backed terrorist organization dispatched a surveillance drone over the Jewish state.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday described the launch of the drones at the Jewish state as "a red line" and "a blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

"As I warned, if there are drones, there will be no Hezbollah," said Katz.

Also on Thursday, the IAF carried out targeted strikes on Hezbollah military sites in Southern Lebanon that posed a direct threat to Israel’s security, the IDF said.

"Terrorist activity in these sites is a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the military added.

The IDF’s 769th "Hiram" Brigade, operating under the 91st "Galilee" Division, is continuing to conduct searches in Southern Lebanon as part of operations aligned with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the army stated on Thursday.

Troops have discovered weapons depots containing missiles, rockets, mortar shells, grenades, explosives and firearms. In forested areas, they also found concealed multi-barrel launchers aimed at Israeli territory.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced on Thursday that Beirut rejects Israel's plan to maintain a presence in five locations in Southern Lebanon after the ceasefire’s Feb. 18 expiration date.

According to Berri, the United States, acting as a mediator, informed him that Israel would withdraw from certain villages but intended to remain in five strategic points. Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, stated that he had conveyed Lebanon’s complete rejection of this proposal on behalf of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces are to gradually withdraw from Southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) assume responsibility for ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed south of the Litani River.

However, there has been growing concern in Jerusalem regarding the LAF’s ability to effectively curb Hezbollah’s presence. In response, the IDF continues frequent border operations to prevent the group from regaining strength, including intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and clearing terrain to disrupt terrorist movements.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Nov. 27, mandated an Israeli withdrawal within 60 days. However, the U.S.-monitored arrangement between Lebanon and Israel is set to continue until Feb. 18, according to a White House statement on Jan. 26.

