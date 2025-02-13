Hamas confirms hostage release for Saturday—report

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

The Hamas terrorist organization has confirmed to Egyptian officials its commitment to continue with the hostage deal with Israel, including a sixth release of three captives set for Saturday, according to Saudi outlet Asharq News.

This is reportedly contingent on Israel supplying caravans, tents, fuel, heavy equipment, medicines and hospital renovation materials to Gaza.

Egyptian sources previously informed Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Hamas agreed with Egyptian mediators to continue the hostage release arrangement in exchange for these supplies, which were expected to enter Gaza on Thursday.

However, Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said on Al Jazeera that while Hamas is committed to the agreed schedule, not all Israeli hostages would be released on Saturday.

Israel has reportedly informed Hamas through Egyptian and Qatari mediators that the hostage release-ceasefire deal will continue if the terrorist group frees three more hostages on Saturday.

"All hell will break loose"

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of severe consequences if the hostages are not freed by Saturday, stating that "the gates of hell will open, just as [U.S. President Donald Trump] promised."

During a visit to the IDF Operations Directorate's command center, Katz declared that if Hamas halts the hostage release, "there is no agreement, and there is a war."

He added that renewed fighting in Gaza would be "more intense than before the ceasefire" and would not end until Hamas is defeated and all hostages are freed, paving the way for the implementation of Trump’s vision for Gaza.

Unless Hamas returns Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will expire and the IDF will resume fighting until total victory over Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu’s statement announcing the ultimatum followed remarks by Trump on Monday, who also named Saturday, Feb. 15, at noon as the time after which "all hell will break loose" unless Hamas frees all hostages.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing to possibly resume fighting in Gaza following Hamas’s announcement that it would delay releasing hostages.

