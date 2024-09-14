Voz media US Voz.us
Disney and DirectTV reach agreement after two weeks of blackout

The companies made a deal in time for millions of viewers to watch college football and the Emmys this weekend.

Logos de The Walt Disney Company, ESPN y Hulu junto a un control remoto de un televisor.

Logos of The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Hulu next to a TV remote control.(Pexels - Wikimedia Commons)

Santiago Ospital

After 13 days of a blackout that began in the middle of a Coco Gauff match, The Walt Disney Company's channels returned to DirecTV. ESPN, ABC, Hulu, Freeform, FX, Disney Channel and National Geographic, among others, returned to the provider.

The companies celebrated in a joint statement that the agreement reached Saturday comes in time for 11 million viewers to watch college football (on ESPN this Saturday) and the Emmys (on ABC on Sunday).

"Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options," they said. They further reported that the agreement provided for "market based terms" for pricing, among other details of the deal.

The dispute arose because both companies failed to reach a distribution agreement. DirecTV accused Disney of raising prices excessively, hurting consumers, and refusing to offer more flexible packages. Disney officials told a different version of the story, saying they were willing to offer "flexibility" but would not sign off on an agreement that "undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs."

