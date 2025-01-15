VOZ: Participation in the Hispanic Inaugural Ball 2025

Published by BELEN CORRAL Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Dallas, January 15, 2025 – VOZ, the leading media outlet for Hispanics with traditional values, has been invited to participate in the prestigious Hispanic Inaugural Ball 2025, which will take place on January 18 in Washington D.C.

The event celebrates the decisive role of Hispanic voters in the 2024 presidential election, marking a new era of influence for the community. The invitation highlights VOZ’s role as a trusted source for informing and connecting Hispanics with fundamental values.

Orlando Salazar, CEO of VOZ, stated:

“Our participation reaffirms VOZ’s commitment to amplifying the voice of our community during key moments for the nation.”

VOZ will cover the event as part of its special presidential inauguration programming. More details are available at www.voz.us/en/inauguration.