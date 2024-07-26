Trump's campaign claims they can't arrange a debate with Harris because Obama and Democrats may select another candidate

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

Former President Donald Trump's campaign said details for a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris cannot yet be arranged or agreed upon because Democrats could still choose a "better" candidate.

The Trump campaign, echoing rumors published in the press in recent days, sentenced in a statement that Barack Obama and some Democrats believe Harris cannot prevail in November's election and thus could push for a more centrist candidate such as Senator Mike Kelly, a former astronaut who represents the state of Arizona.

"Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee," the Republican front-runner's campaign said before remarking on the Democrats' internal divisions.

"There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone "better." Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."

The statement comes hours after Harris spoke to reporters and claimed on social media that she is ready to debate, accusing Trump of abandoning a previously accepted Sept. 10 debate with Biden.

"Trump agreed on a September 10th debate. It now appears he's backpedaling. Voters deserve to see the split screen that exists on a debate stage. I'm ready. So let's go," Harris wrote on X.

The campaign's statement also comes a day after the New York Post reported that Obama is upset with Kamala Harris' favorable position, who virtually has a lock to clinch the Democratic nomination after winning the endorsement of the majority of state delegates won by Joe Biden in the primaries.

According to the New York paper, Obama thinks Harris doesn't have the ability to debate against Trump or answer the tough questions on the issues that matter most to voters.

Still, it looks unlikely that Harris will not be the Democratic nominee, especially after top party brass, such as the Clintons and Biden himself, virtually immediately endorsed the vice president.