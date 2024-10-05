Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the second richest person in the world

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

Meta Platforms Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg managed to surpass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the second richest person on the planet. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's fortune remains the highest.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, this Friday Zuckerberg's net worth reached a value of $206.2 billion, about $1.1 billion more than Bezos.

Pushing artificial intelligence (A.I.) within the company has been the main cause of Zuckerberg overtaking Bezos. At market close, the value of Meta Platforms shares reached a record $582.77 per share.

Musk remains at the top of the list, with a net worth at about $256 billion.

Behind Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos are French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Sergey Brin and Amancio Ortega.