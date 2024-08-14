59% of Americans believe the country is in recession, but the establishment says it's just a sensation

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

59% of Americans believe the country is in a recession, according to a survey of 2,000 adults produced by Affirm. The poll report detailed:

Three out of five people believe the U.S. is currently in a recession, even though we are not officially in one.

The report's viewpoint was managed by CNBC which took the responses and reviewed the information asserting that "Americans falsely believe that the United States is currently in a recession." It also asserted that "the U.S. economy has remained remarkably strong even in the midst of persistent inflation and high interest rates."

"The recession began 15 months ago"

"Inflation and the rising cost of living (68%) top the list of reasons respondents believe the U.S. is in recession," the report said. Also "citing higher costs and difficulty making ends meet, most respondents said they believe a recession began about 15 months ago and could last until July 2025."

However, even though it has not officially been announced that the country is in a recession, the economy is not at its best. On the contrary, it is in one of its worst phases and the data support this theory:

- The total government debt broke records by surpassing $35 trillion for the first time, continuing the upward trend resulting from the federal government's economic policy, otherwise known as bidenomics.

- A study by LendingTree revealed a few months ago that Generation Xers are the most indebted of all age groups (excluding mortgage debt). The national average for non-mortgage debt is around $24,600.

- Unemployment is rising. In July, it rose to 4.3%. The highest figure since October 2021. The data is worse than expected and increase the result recorded a month earlier by 0.2%.

Unemployment is also a concern for the Federal Reserve at a time when it is still considering a possible rate cut in September. This directly influences the price of housing which is currently unaffordable for most Americans: a Redfin report revealed that only 39% of US renters earn enough money to pay rent for a median-priced apartment.

- Food is another heartbreaking issue for most Americans as it is one of the sectors most hurt by inflation. This has even led some of them to give up a meal a day. One of the many harmful consequences resulting from the president's economic management.

According to a study prepared by Intuit Credit Karma, 27% of Americans admitted to having to sacrifice a meal some days due to the increase in the price of groceries. Virtually the same proportion (26%) said they have had to turn to unhealthy foods for nutrition because they are cheaper.

We are in a "vibecession"

The establishment's media dismiss and reject that some 60% of the population feels they are in a recession. On the contrary, they are spreading statements such as those of Joyce Chang, president of global research at JPMorgan, who says that we are actually in a "vibecession" (referring to the feeling of being in a recession).