World

Chuck Schumer calls for Netanyahu to step down to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace

The Democratic leader in the Senate believes that Israel's prime minister "lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence."

Chuck Schumer
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, called for Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed for "having lost his way." He claimed Israel needs a new prime minister who is focused on resolving the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians by creating two states, an argument that most of his fellow Democrats support.

"As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed radically since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision stuck in the past," Schumer said from the Senate rostrum.

"Netanyahu lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence. He is in coalition with the far-right extremists Smotrich and Ben-Gvir," added the Senate majority leader. "People on all sides are turning away from the two-state solution, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who (rejects) the idea of Palestinian statehood and sovereignty. As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in our government and a staunch defender of Israel, I rise today to say unequivocally: This is a grave mistake. At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government.

Schumer is not the first Democrat to propose a two-state solution

Schumer is not the first Democratic legislator to call for the creation of two states to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. In January, Senator Brian Schatz presented a resolution to support this initiative that received the support of 48 of his 50 colleagues in the Senate, including John Fetterman.

Joe Biden agrees. In November of last year, the president wrote in an opinion column in The Washington Post stating that he supports the creation of two states as a solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

