Biden campaign reacts to ruling: "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for President"

The president's team acknowledged that the verdict will not prevent his opponent from returning to the White House.

SABRINA MARTIN
May 31, 2024
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign acknowledged that the former president could still return to the White House despite Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Within minutes of Thursday’s historic court ruling against Trump in New York, Biden’s campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, issued a statement saying the verdict proves that ‘no one is above the law.’

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” he said.

However, the president’s campaign spokesman acknowledged that Thursday’s court decision will not prevent Trump from winning the next election.

Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for President,” he stressed, noting that the only way to “keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office” is through the vote at the polls.

Later, Tyler accused the former president of representing a ‘threat’ to the country’s democracy, arguing that Trump “is waging an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, promising to be a dictator from day one.”

A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November,” he added.

Donald Trump: “I am an innocent man”

After the verdict, the former president reiterated his innocence and claimed that the judicial process against him was influenced by political motives.” This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt as a rigged trial (...) Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to vote to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace,” he said.

Despite the circumstances, Trump assured that he will not give up and that “this is long from over.

