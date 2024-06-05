Trump warns he may take legal action against his opponents: 'It's very possible that it's gonna have to happen to them'

The Republican suggested in an interview with Newsmax that if he returns to the White House, he may seek to take his opponents to court.

Donald Trump fantasized during a Newsmax interview about imprisoning his opponents if he returned to the White House after the November election. The Republican candidate was commenting on the latest events surrounding his trial in New York for irregular payments to Stormy Daniels.

The former president and candidate was talking about the possibility of imprisoning Hillary Clinton, who was his opponent during the 2016 election. "I said, 'Wouldn't it really be bad? Wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife and the former secretary of state—think of it, the former secretary of state—but the president's wife into jail? Wouldn't that be a terrible thing?" Trump said.

"It's very possible it'll have to happen to them" -- Trump threatens to imprison his political opponents pic.twitter.com/7X1JjBJyUA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2024

With this statement, Trump sought to criticize what he believes is the weaponization of the justice system by the White House. The Republican assured that perhaps, if he becomes president, it will happen with his opponents. "But they want to do it," added the presidential candidate. "So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's gonna have to happen to them."

These statements by Trump come a few days after he was found guilty in the New York case, a milestone in the history of the United States. The former president assured, however, that he will appeal the decision, saying his enemies are using the courts against him in what he has described for years as a "witch hunt."