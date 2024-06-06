Trump leads Biden by 5 points in Georgia after the guilty verdict

49% of registered voters in Georgia expressed their support for the former president, while 44% supported his opponent.

A new poll revealed that Donald Trump is five points ahead of President Joe Biden in the key state of Georgia, despite the former president's recent guilty verdict in Manhattan, New York.

According to the results of the Quinnipiac poll published this Wednesday, 49% of registered voters in Georgia expressed their support for Trump, while 44% supported Biden in a situation in which only the two contenders are considered.

When other candidates are included, Trump still leads with 43%, followed by Biden with 37%. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy received 8% of the vote, Libertarian Chase Oliver received 3%, independent Cornel West also received 3%, and Jill Stein of the Green Party received 2% of support.

Opinions divided on the verdict

The survey also revealed a division among voters regarding the verdict in the former president's case. Although 50% of Georgia's registered voters agreed with the guilty verdict, opinions varied significantly depending on party affiliation. Democrats mostly supported the verdict, with 96% agreeing, while 86% of Republicans disagreed. Independents were more divided, with 52% agreeing and 42% disagreeing.

Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, highlighted that although half of voters in a key state that elected Biden in 2020 agree with the verdict that convicted Trump, the latter still has an advantage in the possible 2024 presidential race.

Verdict boosts Republican support for Trump

Another recent poll showed that the former president is gaining even more support within the Republican electorate after the ruling against him.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 35% of Republican voters are more likely to vote for Trump after the verdict, while only 10% say they are "less likely." Among independents, 18% are more inclined to vote for him, while 25% are less inclined.

“What happened has every level of corruption and deceit and a willingness to use whatever means necessary to stay in power. It just absolutely galvanized me to say enough is enough. I’m all in with the MAGA people because this has to end,” said a travel consultant in Houston, Texas who said that in the past he could not stand Trump.

It should be remembered that Trump was found guilty on May 30 of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, a fact that makes him the first former United States president to face a criminal conviction. The lawsuit addressed a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which Trump allegedly tried to cover up by falsifying business records.