Syria accuses Israel for the death of an Armed Forces officer

Syria accused Israel of the death of an officer in its Armed Forces. The Syrian Ministry of Defense maintained that the soldier died after an offensive by the Israeli authorities.

"The Ministry of Defense reported in a statement that around 7:00 a.m. local time this Wednesday, June 19, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against some positions of the Armed Forces of Syria in the fields of Quneitra and Deraa," the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported that plans for an eventual offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, coinciding with an uptick in clashes with Hezbollah terrorists and a relative calm in the fighting in Gaza.

"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the IDF said in a message posted on the X social network.

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Oded Basiuk, approved operational plans and held a joint situational assessment in the Northern Command earlier today. As part of the situational assessment,… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 18, 2024

"Hezbollah will be destroyed"

Meanwhile, Joe Biden insists that a plan for a ceasefire that he presented in May be implemented. He maintained that - in his opinion - it is "the best way to end the violence," as reported by AFP.

This Tuesday, US envoy Amos Hochstein stated in Beirut that this initiative could lead to "ending the conflict in Gaza," which would also contribute to calming the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, the Israeli foreign minister said in a statement from his ministry: "We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. "In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard."

Israel's offensive against Hamas erupted on October 7, when Islamist terrorists killed 1,194 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in southern Israel. The Israeli army estimates that 116 kidnapped people remain in Gaza, of whom 41 have died.