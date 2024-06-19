World

Syria accuses Israel for the death of an Armed Forces officer

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reported a planned offensive targeting Lebanon.

Soldados israelíes patrullan la frontera con Gaza el sábado 29 de octubre.
/ Cordon Press
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 19, 2024
1 minute read

Syria accused Israel of the death of an officer in its Armed Forces. The Syrian Ministry of Defense maintained that the soldier died after an offensive by the Israeli authorities.

"The Ministry of Defense reported in a statement that around 7:00 a.m. local time this Wednesday, June 19, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against some positions of the Armed Forces of Syria in the fields of Quneitra and Deraa," the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported that plans for an eventual offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, coinciding with an uptick in clashes with Hezbollah terrorists and a relative calm in the fighting in Gaza.

"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the IDF said in a message posted on the X social network.

 

"Hezbollah will be destroyed"

Meanwhile, Joe Biden insists that a plan for a ceasefire that he presented in May be implemented. He maintained that - in his opinion - it is "the best way to end the violence," as reported by AFP.

This Tuesday, US envoy Amos Hochstein stated in Beirut that this initiative could lead to "ending the conflict in Gaza," which would also contribute to calming the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, the Israeli foreign minister said in a statement from his ministry: "We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. "In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard."

Israel's offensive against Hamas erupted on October 7, when Islamist terrorists killed 1,194 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in southern Israel. The Israeli army estimates that 116 kidnapped people remain in Gaza, of whom 41 have died.

Topics:

Recommendation

Avión F-15 del Ejército de los Estados Unidos.

Arms sale to Israel approved with support from two Democratic legislators with veto power

Líder de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un (centro derecha), caminando con el presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin (centro izquierda)-

Russia and North Korea strengthen their relationship with Putin's first trip to the communist country in two decades

Imagen ilustrativa (Flickr)

France: Three young people arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl for being Jewish

Eurosatory (AFP)

Macron's setback: French court overturns ban on Israeli participation in an arms fair

Dua Lipa (

Dua Lipa attacks Israel again “for the greater good” without mentioning Hamas atrocities

Venezuela: la tiranía de Maduro secuestra y ordena la captura de casi todo el equipo de la líder opositora María Corina Machado

Venezuela: another member of María Corina Machado's team is detained

House Republicans claim $2.8 billion in US funds ended up in the hands of the Taliban

El partido de Le Pen responde a las críticas de Mbappé: “No esperamos que gente desconectada con la realidad venga a dar lecciones a los franceses”

Le Pen's party responds to Mbappé's criticism: “We do not expect people disconnected from reality to come and give lessons to the French”

Eurosatory (AFP)

France prohibits Israel from participating in arms fair due to alleged pressure from group with terrorist links