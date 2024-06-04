Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, president of the municipality of Cotija, died after being shot up to 19 times this Monday while traveling on a public road.

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) The mayor of Cotija, a municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán (west), who had endured a kidnapping last September, was murdered this Monday, one day after the election of the leftist Claudia Sheinbaum as president of Mexico, according to the regional government.

The government secretariat of that turbulent district condemned on the X network "the murder of the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa," adding that it deployed a security operation to capture those responsible.

The @GobMichoacan condemns the murder of the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa. A security operation has been deployed in coordination with federal agencies to find those responsible for the act.

El @GobMichoacan condena el homicidio de la presidenta municipal de Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa. Se ha desplegado un operativo de seguridad coordinado con instancias federales para dar con los responsables del hecho. — Segob Michoacán (@SdeGobMich) June 4, 2024

Sánchez was elected mayor in 2021 under the banner of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

The mayor of Cotija (Michoacán) was shot up to 19 times

According to local media La Jornada, the regional police reported that they attacked the politician with up to 19 shots from an assault rifle on a public road. So far the authorities have not provided details, although they did report that, along with the mayor, her bodyguard also died, whose identity was not revealed to the public.

Sánchez was already the victim of a kidnapping on September 23, 2023 in a suburb of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, neighboring Michoacán, when she was leaving a shopping center in the company of two women.

Three days later the federal government announced that the mayor was found alive.

According to local media, the plagiarists belonged to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who threatened the mayor for opposing the criminal group taking control of the police in her municipality.

The murder is recorded one day after Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist, achieved an overwhelming victory with more than 30 points ahead of the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez, of the PAN. All after an electoral campaign marked by cartel violence.

Michoacán, a state recognized for its tourist destinations and a thriving agro-export industry, is also one of the most violent in the country, due to the activity of criminal groups dedicated to extortion and drug trafficking.