World

Mexico: A mayor is murdered in the state of Michoacán hours after Claudia Sheinbaum's electoral victory

Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, president of the municipality of Cotija, died after being shot up to 19 times this Monday while traveling on a public road.

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo ofrecido por 'El Universal' con un mensaje de la alcaldesa de Cotija, Michoacán, México, tras ser liberada en septiembre de 2023. La edil fue asesinada el lunes, 3 de junio de 2024, tras recibir hasta 19 disparos.
(YouTube: El Universal)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 4, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) The mayor of Cotija, a municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán (west), who had endured a kidnapping last September, was murdered this Monday, one day after the election of the leftist Claudia Sheinbaum as president of Mexico, according to the regional government.

The government secretariat of that turbulent district condemned on the X network "the murder of the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa," adding that it deployed a security operation to capture those responsible.

The @GobMichoacan condemns the murder of the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa. A security operation has been deployed in coordination with federal agencies to find those responsible for the act.

Sánchez was elected mayor in 2021 under the banner of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

The mayor of Cotija (Michoacán) was shot up to 19 times

According to local media La Jornada, the regional police reported that they attacked the politician with up to 19 shots from an assault rifle on a public road. So far the authorities have not provided details, although they did report that, along with the mayor, her bodyguard also died, whose identity was not revealed to the public.

Sánchez was already the victim of a kidnapping on September 23, 2023 in a suburb of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, neighboring Michoacán, when she was leaving a shopping center in the company of two women.

Three days later the federal government announced that the mayor was found alive.

According to local media, the plagiarists belonged to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who threatened the mayor for opposing the criminal group taking control of the police in her municipality.

The murder is recorded one day after Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist, achieved an overwhelming victory with more than 30 points ahead of the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez, of the PAN. All after an electoral campaign marked by cartel violence.

Michoacán, a state recognized for its tourist destinations and a thriving agro-export industry, is also one of the most violent in the country, due to the activity of criminal groups dedicated to extortion and drug trafficking.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo grabado por Cristhian Nieto

Ecuador: Politician and influencer Cristhian Nieto and his wife are shot to death

Claudia Sheinbaum wins Mexico's elections

Claudia Sheinbaum

Fentanyl, illegal immigration and trade: What does Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in Mexico mean for the United States?

la gente hace cola para votar en un colegio electoral en el Centro Cultural Cabañas durante las elecciones generales en Guadalajara, estado de Jalisco, México

Mexico's elections live: pro-government Claudia Sheinbaum is projected as the new president

Cyril Ramaphosa, presidente de Sudáfrica.

South Africa: ANC loses absolute majority for first time in 30 years

Captura de pantalla de una video de archivo de

Police arrest Samoan poet for the murder of Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, aunt of former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Nayib Bukele , reelegido presidente de El Salvador, se dirige a la multitud desde el balcón del Palacio Nacional después de prestar juramento para su segundo mandato como presidente

Trump Jr, Tucker Carlson and Javier Milei: Leaders and personalities meet in El Salvador to celebrate Bukele's inauguration

Un hombre deposita su papeleta para votar en un colegio electoral de Amritsar el 1 de junio de 2024, durante la séptima y última fase de la votación en las elecciones generales de la India. La votación en las elecciones de la India concluye el 1 de junio, con el primer ministro nacionalista hindú Narendra Modi como gran favorito para ganar un tercer mandato.

India: Narendra Modi is projected to win the general election after last phase

Elecciones en México, las más violentas

Historic vote in Mexico: For the first time, a woman will be elected in the largest and most violent election in the country’s history