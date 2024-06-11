Economy

Immigrants lead the number of jobs added to the economy since 2019

A report from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that since Joe Biden took office as president, 3.2 million foreign-born workers and only 971,000 Native American citizens have been hired.

Personas esperando su turno para entrar a EEUU.
(Inmigrantes esperando para entrar a EEUU/CBP)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 11, 2024
1 minute read

A report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CEI) revealed that the majority of jobs that have been added to the country's economy since 2019 - when Joe Biden took office as president - have been for foreign-born workers.

President Biden claimed in April that the United States has 'the best economy in the world,' with a labor market that the New York Times calls 'historically strong.' Unfortunately, too many American-born are missing out on the so-called "job creation boom."

According to the CEI study, immigrants - both legal and illegal - are those who have been employed the most in the last five years (under Bidenomics). The analysis highlights how - since May 2019 - 971,000 jobs have been occupied by citizens born in the US, compared to 3.2 million for workers born abroad :

It is true that the country has added millions of jobs since the height of Covid. However, most of that job growth has gone to immigrants, both legal and illegal. The government's household survey shows there were only 971,000 more American-born Americans employed in May 2024 compared to May 2019 before the pandemic, while the number of employed immigrants has increased by 3.2 million.

The deterioration of the labor participation rate

The labor force participation rate has fallen to its lowest point for men who are "in their prime working years" (ages 25-54):

Despite 'the best economy in the world,' labor force participation of the least educated prime-age men (25-54) born in the US remains at historic lows compared to earlier highs in the business cycle.

"There is a significant literature showing that being out of the workforce is associated with social pathologies such as crime, social isolation, overdose deaths, and welfare dependency," the report notes.

Policymakers should consider encouraging work among the millions of working-age Americans on the economic margins rather than ignoring the problem and continuing to allow large numbers of legal and illegal immigrants.

Topics:

Recommendation

Vehículos Privados

Americans with older cars: Average car age hits new record

Gavin Newsom,

California: 10,000 fewer jobs in just two months thanks to Newsom's minimum wage law

Fotograma de uno de los tráilers promocionales de la segunda temporada de 'House of the Dragon', la nueva tanda de episodios que llegarán a HBO Max el próximo 16 de junio de 2024.

Max decides to increase its prices a few days before 'House of the Dragon' season 2 premiere

Los empleos se disparan, los salarios suben, pero la inflación sigue golpeando: la salud de la economía estadounidense es contradictoria

Jobs soar, wages rise, but inflation still hitting: The health of the US economy is contradictory

Gavin Newsom

California: Newsom proposes defunding public safety agencies to address the state's massive deficit

Lujo. Imagen de archivo.

The United States is the country with the highest increase in billionaires and their assets

Economía, situación económica.

Economic situation assessment hits lowest point of 2024

Coches.

Car sales continue to free fall

El parque de Walt Disney World, en Burbank, Florida. Este parque podría ampliarse tras aprobarse en junio de 2024 el nuevo plan de inversión de Walt Disney Parks.

Walt Disney Parks, willing to invest $17 billion in its Florida parks