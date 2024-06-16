IDF announces daily 'tactical pauses' in Gaza to allow delivery of humanitarian aid

These pauses will take effect for 11 hours daily in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an 11-hour daily pause in military counteroffensives in a designated area of ​​Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"To increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and following additional related discussions with the U.N. and international organizations, a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then further north," the IDF reported on social media.

To increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and following additional related discussions with the U.N. and international organizations, a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until… pic.twitter.com/QLXNFZsTYZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2024

These "tactical pauses," which began on Saturday, are "an additional step in the humanitarian aid efforts that have been conducted by the IDF and COGAT since the beginning of the war," the Israeli Army stated.

This is not the first time that the IDF has agreed to implement a ceasefire for a few hours a day so that Gaza residents can get access to humanitarian aid.

In November 2023, almost a month after the conflict started by the Hamas terrorist group, John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, reported that the IDF implemented daily pauses in their counteroffensives so that the population could receive international aid. Specifically, those pauses were conducted in northern Gaza, unlike the current plan, which is being carried out in the south.