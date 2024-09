El huracán ‘Helene’ se fortalece a categoría 4 mientras toca tierra en Florida

9/26/24 11:10 PM EDT

Hurricane Helene has made landfall in the FL Big Bend near Perry, FL as a Category 4 with 140 mph winds.



We're not out of the woods yet:

An Extreme Wind Warning is now in effect for Thomas, Brooks, and Lowndes Counties in Georgia.#FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/xtRxFOkPpv