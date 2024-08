Guerra de encuestas: el NYT posiciona a Harris por encima de Trump, pero otros sondeos muestran un escenario distinto

🚨🚨



Eye-popping numbers among likely voters in the NYT / Siena Swing State Poll:



Combined: Harris +5

MI: Harris +5

PA: Harris +2

WI: Harris +6



Whites: Even

Blacks: Harris +68

Suburbs: Harris +11

White College: Harris +23



$0.02: It's early but the warning lights are flashing. pic.twitter.com/7J2akni0cI