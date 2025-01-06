Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Dozens of Gazans in Malaysia, after the country opened its doors to them to provide medical treatment, staged a violent protest at a hotel after they were barred from leaving the compound in preparation for their return to the Palestinian Authority territories in the West Bank, as they prefer to be taken to Egypt, Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom indicated.

The Gazans even lit a bonfire at the entrance to the parking lot and broke furniture and flower pots at the hotel, which is located near Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

It should be noted that Gazans cannot return to the Gaza Strip due to the closure of the Rafah crossing, located between Egypt and the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Outrage on social media



The images of the protest shared on social media generated fury and indignation on the social network X.

The videos posted stoked internal divisions within Malaysian society, composed mostly of Malay Muslims, although at least a quarter of the population is of Chinese origin.

One Chinese user stated that "Israel is laughing at Malaysia after watching this video." Another replied, "I never thought I would see comments like this from Malaysians. Whoever posted the video must be Chinese. They are insensitive."

BREAKING:



Gazan refugees are rioting at a taxpayer-funded hotel in Kuala Lumpur.



In August, Malaysia brought in 41 chronically ill Gazans for treatment & 86 of their relatives from Gaza (via Egypt). They are now setting fires & vandalizing the hotel. Malaysians are furious… pic.twitter.com/wOdfTY5VMW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 6, 2025

Other Malaysians said they are in favor of helping the Palestinians, although they noted that they are opposed to importing their problem to Malaysia, so they do not want to have them in their country. "There must be a limit," expressed one internet user from the Asian nation.

Malaysia received 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured, last August as part of a Malaysian government humanitarian mission.